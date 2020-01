JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History voted to make the Sun-n-Sand Motel in Jackson a Mississippi Landmark.

According to MDAH, the board also passed a resolution encouraging the State of Mississippi to determine if there are qualified real estate developers who would be willing to redevelop the property. They also authorized the demolition of the property on or after June 1, 2020, provided the historic Sun-n-Sand sign is retained in place.