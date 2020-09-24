Sun-n-Sand Motor Hotel named one of America’s Most Endangered Historic Places

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the Sun-n-Sand Motor Hotel in Jackson as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2020.

The Sun-n-Sand closed its doors in 2002 and was named to the Mississippi Heritage Trust’s list of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi in 2005.

“The Sun-n-Sand Motor Hotel has a history that is as vibrant and distinctive as its architecture, and the National Trust believes it can have an even brighter future,” stated Katherine Malone-France, Chief Preservation Officer for National Trust for Historic Preservation. “Reusing and revitalizing the Sun-n-Sand would help the State of Mississippi celebrate its rich history—including the story of ongoing racial reconciliation represented by ‘Wednesdays in Mississippi’—while putting the building back into use in a way that could create jobs and stimulate economic growth.”

In 2019, the State of Mississippi purchased the Sun-n-Sand for a reported $1.1 million dollars and stated its intention to demolish the building to construct a parking lot.

