Sunday Summer Rock Festival held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first annual Sunday Summer Rock Festival was held at Hal and Mal’s in Jackson.

The event featured several musical performances and included activities indoors and outdoors. The downtown Rock Festival hasn’t happened in years and it’s the first since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have faith in god you know i love rock and roll but i also have my faith in god I feel like I’m taking care if myself I’m taking my vitamins I’m doing what I’m supposed to do if I’m around somebody who is sick then i will stay away from them, but I am at that point where you got to let go and let God,” said Karen Lott.

“I think that our lives must go on there are many things that we should be scared of but I’m not going to hide under my covers in my house I disagree with that we shouldn’t have to we should be asked to we shouldn’t be forced to again there are many things that could happen to all of us when we walk out of our homes every day,” said Melissa Kirksey.

Attendees said they were able to be out celebrating despite COVID.