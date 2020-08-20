Sundial Solar Power Developers, Inc. to host job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sundial Solar Power Developers, Inc. will host a recruiting session through the Jobs for Jacksonians program on Wednesday, August 26.

The recruiting session will be held at the Jackson Police Department Training Academy located at 3000 Saint Charles Street in Jackson from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The company is offering on the job training for Solar Sales Consultants, Inside Sales Managers, Outside Sales Representatives and Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installers. They’re seeking to hire more than 30 individuals throughout the Jackson area.

Due to COVID-19, local and state safety guidelines will be followed. Masks are also required at all time.

