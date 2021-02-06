Super Bowl fans prepare for the Big Game kick-off

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It is less than 24 hours from the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be the first time a team will play in the NFL Championship on their home turf and it will be the first Big Game played during a pandemic.

Local neighbors explained how they plan to watch the game amid COVID-19.

“Celebrating with some friends. May get some rotel. The usual. With everything going on you still want to be safe and make sure we’re taking precautions,” said Isaih James.

“Maybe two other different couples besides me and my wife,” said Tyrone Calvert.

“We’re going to have to be in the dorm. We can’t be out like that. Y’all stay inside,” said Jordan Ambrose.