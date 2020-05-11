SUPER SOPHOMORE: MRA’s Stone Blanton excelling in multiple sports

VIDEO ABOVE: WJTV’s Hailey Hunter catches up with MRA super sophomore Stone Blanton.

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — MRA three-sport standout Stone Blanton is the definition of a super sophomore.

Blanton committed earlier this year to play baseball for Mississippi State, and a little over a week ago he received an offer to play football for the Bulldogs.

“I’ve just been playing sports all my life,” Blanton said. “I love sports. I actually played basketball until about ninth grade.”

Blanton is also a state high jump champion. His competitiveness comes from trying to keep up with his three older brothers who also played sports.

“Super competitive…always wanted to win and beat my brothers.”

Blanton says he hopes to play both baseball and football in college. The football offers started pouring in during the winter, after an impressive performance at the All-American Bowl combine.

“That was a good experience, and being in that stadium was awesome. I was one of the best linebackers that they tested…that’s definitely good to put on your resume when you send it out to coaches. I’ve had a lot of offers in football the past couple weeks – just from Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas. I picked up Oregon and Georgia Tech today. (Also) Baylor.”

With the spring sports season canceled, Blanton continues to find ways to stay in shape before the start of football season.

“One of my friends has a gym in his upstairs, so I go there every day. And then I have a field of grass out by my house, and I just run. I recently joined D1 (training facility in Madison), so I’m going to start training there a little bit.”

