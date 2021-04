HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisor David Archie has been found not guilty of simple domestic violence, according to the Jackson Municipal Court.

The supervisor was arrested in February after charges were filed against him. He was accused of being physically and verbally abuse towards his wife.

Videos and pictures also surfaced in January of Archie throwing his wife’s clothes out on the street. Jackson police were also called to their home.