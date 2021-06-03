Supervisor David Archie expresses frustration with fellow supervisors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 12 News’ Gary Burton took a tour with Supervisor David Archie where he showed him repairs that are needed in Hinds County Courthouse and the Hinds County Chancery Clerks building. Archie’s frustration came because he feels his fellow supervisors aren’t determined to fix these problems.

There were stained floors, chipped walls, run down furniture and no air conditioning in multiple court rooms for months now and Archie is “absolutely outraged.”

He says during the Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting on May 24th, there was a vote to see if $60,000 would be spent for voter education for the upcoming midterm elections whereas he felt that money should be spent for repairs to Hinds county buildings.

He says this election was supposed to be taken care of by all the municipalities and not Hinds County.

“We can share in the election, have them use our equipment, but in terms of spending money, that money could’ve been better spent.”

Hinds County Elections Commission President Toni Johnson says the election commission received a 1.9 million dollar grant to help with elections during COVID-19 in 2020. So, they didn’t have to spend money that was initially allocated in their budget year.

she says she sympathizes with the repairs that needs to be made around the county, but “that’s the job of a supervisor and not the elections commission.” She adds that the elections commission is “doing what the people of Hinds County elected [them] to do, and that’s to run elections and educate the people on the importance of elections.” She says that are doing this with extra money that was in our budget over the next year for midterms.

We have reached out to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors President, Credell Calhoun for comment, but he declined to speak on this issue.