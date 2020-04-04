Supplies running low at Clarksdale clinic

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV)–Coahoma County has seen 26 cases of coronavirus so far ​and no deaths

Nurses are working with patients over the phones and running tests in-person as needed, but supplies are dwindling.

Urgent and Primary Care-Clarksdale is screening patients for COVID-19. Mary Williams, the family nurse practitioner, says ​they may test one person per day. ​

Williams says the coronavirus can take a toll on them mentally as caregivers, as patients look to them to make them feel better. Wlliams reminds them it’s time that helps them recover.