Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Supplies running low at Clarksdale clinic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV)–Coahoma County has seen 26 cases of coronavirus so far ​and no deaths
Nurses are working with patients over the phones and running tests in-person as needed, but supplies are dwindling.

Urgent and Primary Care-Clarksdale is screening patients for COVID-19. Mary Williams, the family nurse practitioner, says ​they may test one person per day. ​

Williams says the coronavirus can take a toll on them mentally as caregivers, as patients look to them to make them feel better. Wlliams reminds them it’s time that helps them recover.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story