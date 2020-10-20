Supporter comment on ‘New American Civil War,’ anti-racism education prompts Hyde-Smith to say ‘that was wonderful.’

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Senator Cindy Hyde-smith is again raising eyebrows concerning a recent campaign event and comments she made.

In the video uncovered by the Bayou Brief shows Hyde-Smith among a small group of her supporters. There, she seemed to support talking points from a man who predicted a new American Civil War and Anti-racism curriculums.

The event hosted by Americans 4 Hindus, a new Superpac, — via zoom is raising questions for Hyde-Smith.



“I think we’re already in the midst of a new american civil war, as we see on the street, as we see on social media,” Naresh Vissa, a special guest on the call said.

He also added in his message.

“What is the public school system going to be like when he goes to school? There’s a school in Pennsylvania that recently implemented anti-white supremacy courses or education for kindergarteners. And these, this type of education essentially is teaching white kids that they should feel guilty about their skin color and they should feel guilty about their quote unquote privilege.“

Those comments elicited this response from Hyde-Smith who is taking on Mike Espy in a U.S. Senate race.



“I am just blown away, I thought that was wonderful. I just want to get you on Fox News,” she said.

Adding to her list of questionable comments including those on voter support and public hangings .

Hyde-smith’s campaign is responding saying

“Senator Hyde-Smith does not know Naresh Vissa and is not aware of his work. She was responding to several minutes of comments he made about his personal story and how he, as a first generation Indian-American, became more involved in our nation’s political process. She did not go point by point to agree with him on any specific issue or statement that he made. Senator Hyde-Smith condemns racism and white supremacy in any form. She agreed to participate in the call at the request of Mississippi supporters who are active in the Indian-American community. As Senator Hyde-Smith said on the call, “We need to move forward together to create a society that we all enjoy.”

Lamar White Jr. for the Bayou Brief is the same one who first published the videos of the ‘public hanging’ remark and the one about making it harder to vote.