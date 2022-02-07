RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – People from across the nation are rallying together to raise money for the Ridgeland Public Library.

In January without warning Ridgeland Mayor Gene Mcgee withheld designated library funds after receiving complaints about a book display.

Since then a public fundraiser, put together by the friends of the Ridgeland library, raised more than $100,000 in under two weeks.

The organizers are in shock in the amount of support received.

“It feels fantastic and gives me a lot of more faith than I think I had in the people in the United States that are doing the right thing. Censorship is something we don’t need in this country,” said Jane Tucker Bond, Friends of the Ridgeland Library Treasurer.

“Donations that have come in from people all over the country and all over the world in support of our library, people are very conscientious about their rights, especially when someone threatens those rights. Our mayor has threatened our right to freedom of speech, and I can’t support that. I hope that a lot of people will let their elected officials know that they can’t support it either,” said Teresa Gerald.

The fundraiser will remain open until February 14. The library said they are still waiting to be added to the board of alderman agenda to discuss receiving city funds.