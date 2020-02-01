Supporters rally for prison reform in front of Governor’s Mansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Concerned community members and several organizations including The Mississippi Reform Coalition protested next to the Mississippi’s Governor’s Mansion Saturday evening in light of ongoing statewide prison issues.

The rally was held in order to demand prison reform as the number of inmate deaths continue to rise and for supporters to bring awareness to “inhumane conditions” happening within the prison facilities.

In just the first month of January, 13 inmates have died while in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.