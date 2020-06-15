Supreme Court: LGBTQ+ people protected from job discrimination

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A landmark ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court meant a historic day for members of the LGBTQ community. In a 6-3 decision, the justices ruled that employers cannot discriminate on the basis of sex and gender identity.

The ruling has a big impact on Mississippi, where there are no state protections for LGBTQ workers.

“How I identify or the way I choose to sexual myself shouldn’t override any capabilities that I have as an individual, professionally, personally, or from any other aspect,” said Telvin Harrington, a member of the LGBTQ community.

He works in healthcare. Harrington said he’s thankful that he works at a place that allows him to be himself.

“To know that I can wake up and live in my authentic skin and still thrive as I am, regardless of how I identify. I know that where I work is a safe place, where there’s no judgement and no stereotypes, no stigma.”

Open Arms Healthcare Center has a history of employing and providing resources for LGBTQ individuals for decades.

“If you’re going to serve a community, the only way for you to serve the community is for you to be engaged with it. And that’s what we’ve been doing for the past 20 years. So the best way to serve sub-populations or minority populations or marginalized populations are people that are coming from that population and that is what Dr. Gibson has always tried to do what America should do,” said Deja Abdul-Haqq, director of organizational development.

Prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling, there was no state level protection for sexual orientation or gender in a large number of states, including Mississippi. But with the Supreme Court’s decision, some feel it leaves a message that they are working for all Americans.

For Harrington, he hopes many people in the LGBTQ community can feel the same freedom he feels everyday.

“We shouldn’t be discriminated against or our livelihoods should be jeopardized or put on a back-burner because we are still human at the end of every day,” he said.

