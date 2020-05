JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court will allow the July Bar Exam to be conducted with special safety provisions.

The Board of Bar Admissions recommended to the Court that the Bar exam in July 2020 be issued with specific precautionary measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Administrative Plan-12 was later enacted in order to proceed with the exam at the earliest date possible.

You can view the full order here.