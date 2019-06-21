WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is throwing out the murder
conviction and death sentence for a black man in Mississippi because of a
prosecutor’s efforts to keep African Americans off the jury. The
defendant already has been tried six times and now could face a seventh
trial.
The court’s 7-2 decision Friday says the removal of black prospective jurors violated the rights of inmate Curtis Flowers.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the court’s majority opinion. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented.
Supreme Court tosses murder conviction of Curtis Flowers
