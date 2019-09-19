Surveillance video helps Rankin Co. deputies solve business break-in

Joseph Michael Steen

Samuel Deon Rawls

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– Surveillance video helps deputies solve a burglary case.

On Wednesday morning around 6 a.m., the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a business burglary in the 1600 block of White Road south of Florence. Deputies met the owner. The owner said the front door of the business had been pried open and the suspects took several packs of cigarettes and money.

Investigators were able to get a possible tag number for the vehicle seen leaving the burglary with the surveillance video. Using this information and with other leads, investigators were able to identify the owner of the truck. Around 3:00 p.m., deputies arrested 49-year-old Samuel Deon Rawls and 25-year-old Joseph Michael Steen.

The district attorney will bring the two suspects before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for initial appearances on burglary charges.