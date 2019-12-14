Surveillance video released of attempted robberies at Dollar General stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department released surveillance video of the robbery attempts at the Dollar General on Briarwood Drive and the Dollar General on Northview Drive.

The incidents happened about an hour apart on the night of December 7, 2019. Police believe two suspects were involved in both attempted robberies.

JPD said the second suspect was driving a silver colored, earlier model Volvo SUV. The vehicle provided transportation for the suspect to and from both store locations.

Picture of suspect’s car

If you know who the suspects are, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).