Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Survey: Gov. Reeves’ COVID-19 approval rating declines

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 50-State COVID-19 survey, Governor Tate Reeves’s approval rating, in regards to the coronavirus outbreak, has declined.

In late April, 56 percent of Mississippians approved the way he handled the outbreak, but a steady decline began to surface in late May. It showed the governor had a 54 percent approval rating.

Currently, the survey said less than 35 percent of Mississippians approved of the way he has handled the situation.

After the survey was released, Gov. Reeves tweeted a data chart of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals. The graph showed a decline in hospitalizations in the state.

On Monday, the governor extended the statewide mask mandate until the end of September 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories