Survey: Gov. Reeves’ COVID-19 approval rating declines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a 50-State COVID-19 survey, Governor Tate Reeves’s approval rating, in regards to the coronavirus outbreak, has declined.

In late April, 56 percent of Mississippians approved the way he handled the outbreak, but a steady decline began to surface in late May. It showed the governor had a 54 percent approval rating.

Currently, the survey said less than 35 percent of Mississippians approved of the way he has handled the situation.

After the survey was released, Gov. Reeves tweeted a data chart of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Mississippi hospitals. The graph showed a decline in hospitalizations in the state.

This graph tells the story of what you’ve accomplished. It hasn’t been easy or pleasant, but you’ve gotten us out of a terrible COVID-19 situation. It’s only because the people stepped up. We did it without closing any business and while opening schools. Thank you and God bless. pic.twitter.com/Jt2oHQEAae — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 16, 2020

On Monday, the governor extended the statewide mask mandate until the end of September 2020.

