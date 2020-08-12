Suspect arrested after man, woman injured in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect after a man and woman were injured in a shooting on July 31. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Williamson Avenue.

Marcus Thompson, 20, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Police said Thompson was apprehended with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

According to investigators, the victims were inside a vehicle when they were not. They had non life-threatening injuries.

LATEST STORIES: