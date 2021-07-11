Suspect arrested after armed robbery at Jackson business

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Sunday, July 11.

Angelo B. Cooley, 41, was arrested near the 300 block of Capitol Street. Police said he was carrying a backpack and was also wearing a hat and red bandanna.

He was taken to Jackson Police Headquarters and later booked into the Raymond Detention Center.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at 1246 High Street.

The suspect entered the business, jumped over the counter, grabbed the cash register and fled the scene. The store clerk was not injured.

If you have any information about this suspect or this incident contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).