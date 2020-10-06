Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Suspect arrested after double shooting on Maple Ridge Drive in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Moore (Courtesy: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect after two men were injured during a shooting early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Maple Ridge Drive.

Police said the two men were injured during an altercation at the home. Both victims were taken to the hospital. One was listed in stable condition, and the second was listed in critical condition.

Investigators arrested Christopher Moore, 23. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories