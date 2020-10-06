Suspect arrested after double shooting on Maple Ridge Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect after two men were injured during a shooting early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Maple Ridge Drive.

Police said the two men were injured during an altercation at the home. Both victims were taken to the hospital. One was listed in stable condition, and the second was listed in critical condition.

Investigators arrested Christopher Moore, 23. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

