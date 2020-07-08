Suspect arrested after string of car burglaries in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Police arrested an individual wanted in connection to multiple auto burglaries in the city.

Investigators said they received multiple reports of auto burglaries on June 20 that occurred around the area of the Cascades Subdivision near Northside Drive. In these incidences, all of the eight vehicles were unlocked and various items were taken.

During the investigation, police identified and charged Nicholas Jordan Cole of Clinton as being responsible for the auto burglaries. Cole faces multiple charges for felony auto burglary. Two minors were also identified in relation to the case.

Clinton police want to remind neighbors to reduce the opportunity for theft by locking vehicles and securing firearms in homes when not utilizing a vehicle.

“An unlocked vehicle is an opportunity for a thief, especially if valuables are left in plain view,” said Police Chief Ford Hayman. “Aside from locking your vehicle, take a moment to remove valuables: wallets, purses, guns, electronics, sporting equipment, etc. from your vehicle. Removing and securing your property is eliminating an opportunity for a thief.”

