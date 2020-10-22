Suspect arrested, charged in shooting at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was arrested following a shooting at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near the southwest hospital close to Garage B just before midnight.

According to UMMC spokesperson Marc Rolph, the suspect shot another person twice and fled the scene. The victim was treated for his injuries and later released.

Rolph stated the suspect returned to the scene and was arrested with charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm.

This is an ongoing investigation by UMMC Police.

