JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at the Church’s Chicken on Medgar Evers Blvd. in December 2019.

#JPD is investigating a business robbery that occurred just before 11am at the Church’s Chicken in the 3200 block of Medgar Evers Blvd. Suspect is an armed black male, wearing a hooded top who fled in a dark colored vehicle. No injuries reported. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) December 3, 2019

Police charged Gary Andrew Clark, 29, with armed robbery and being a convicted felon in possession with a firearm.