JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of shooting Vicksburg police investigator Eddie Colbert and a security guard at a Jackson nightclub has been arrested.

According to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans, suspect Jaquon Allen has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Both remain in critical condition at this time.

12 News will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES: