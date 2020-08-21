Severe Weather Information

Suspect arrested in connection to February murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to the murder of a man in February 2020.

Investigators said Quintavious Smith, 20, has been charged with murder in the death of Calvin Perry.

On February 10, 2020, Perry, 20, was found dead in Sykes Park right before 9:00 a.m. He had been shot.

Smith was taken into custody with assistance from U.S. Marshals.

