Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Vicksburg

UPDATE:

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police have captured the suspect wanted for hitting and killing a pedestrian Friday morning.

Police are searching for Christopher Deion Rand, 25, after he struck a pedestrian on Highway 62 South around 5:00 a.m.

Rand is 6’ 1” tall and weighs 185 pounds. A warrant has been issued for one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death. If convicted, Rand could face up to twenty years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police announced they located the vehicle believed to have hit and killed a pedestrian Friday morning.

The dark, grey 2010 Nissan Titan pickup truck was located in the rear of the parking lot at the Dixiana Motel around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The truck was abandoned.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning. The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. in the 5800 block of Highway 61 S. near the Vicksburg Municipal Airport.

Police said the vehicle that was involved, believed to be a Nissan, fled the scene. The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.

Investigators are looking for a Nissan with heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).