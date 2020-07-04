Breaking News
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing on Newport Road

UPDATE: 7/10/2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police have arrested and charged 35-year-old Jonathan Ratliff for stabbing Anthony Thompson, 66, to death on Saturday.

The incident happened on Newport Road in Jackson shortly after noon.

According to PIO Sam Brown, Thompson was stabbed multiple times over what witnesses say was over $5.00

Joseph Thompson, brother of the victim, said the senseless violence has to stop.

“Just because you’re upset and angry — you took somebody’s life , you took a brother , you took a father , and a nephew and an uncle. You did that for a senseless reason. You gone walk down the street and come up and stab somebody, over something that somebody was trying to pay you about. That doesn’t make sense.”

