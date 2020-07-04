Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing on Newport Road

UPDATE: 7/10/2020
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police have arrested and charged 35-year-old Jonathan Ratliff for stabbing Anthony Thompson, 66, to death on Saturday.
The incident happened on Newport Road in Jackson shortly after noon.
According to PIO Sam Brown, Thompson was stabbed multiple times over what witnesses say was over $5.00
Joseph Thompson, brother of the victim, said the senseless violence has to stop.
“Just because you’re upset and angry — you took somebody’s life , you took a brother , you took a father , and a nephew and an uncle. You did that for a senseless reason. You gone walk down the street and come up and stab somebody, over something that somebody was trying to pay you about. That doesn’t make sense.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Moss Point mayor, wife indicted on federal fraud charges
- Security guard charged with murder after fighting with customer over face mask rules
- President Trump approves Governor Reeves’ request for public assistance following storms
- Newsfeed Now: Recovery search for Naya Rivera; Grammar queen
- Nissan offers free admission to Two Mississippi Museums on July 18