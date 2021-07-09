Suspect arrested in shooting death of Brookhaven 18-year-old

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Kemon Funchess.

The shooting happened Wednesday night just after 9:00 on Hines Street. According to the Daily Leader, officers arrived at the home and found Funchess in the backyard. He had been shot multiple times.

The suspect, 18-year-old Kentory Benson, Jr., was arrested the same night. Police said he was charged with violating parole, and he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

Investigators recovered a weapon they believe was used in the shooting. The charges against Benson are expected to be upgraded in the next few days.

Funchess’ body was sent to the State Crime Lab in Pearl for an autopsy.