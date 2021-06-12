Suspect back in custody following escape from hospital in Holmes County

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, Darius Erving is back in police custody after he escaped from a local hospital Saturday morning.

Erving complained that he was having trouble breathing while in custody, so he was taken to the UMMC hospital in Lexington where he escaped. Sheriff March said his parents turned him in on Sunday.

He is one of the suspects connected to the killing of Ocean Springs man Kyle Craig, after a Facebook Marketplace meet up turned into a deadly robbery.