Suspect Caught after leading Police on Chase from Madison to Jackson

JACKSON Miss. (WJTV) A man is behind bars after leading police on a chase from Madison to Jackson. Johnny Jermaine Coleman is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance, felony fleeing, and multiple traffic violations.

It started just before 9:30pm Monday night. Madison police says an officer noticed a 2006 Volkswagon Jetta driving suspiciously around Madison Avenue and Grandview Boulevard. Police say when Coleman noticed the officer, he attempted to elude him. The pursuit went south on Interstate 55 into the city of Ridgeland and then onto Jackson. It ended at Newman Avenue and Eminence Row when Coleman apparently drove into a wooded area. An officer crashed into a tree when attempting to avoid Coleman’s vehicle. We’re told that officer is okay, suffering only a minor hand injury.

During his arrest, Coleman was found with ecstasy, hydrocodone, marijuana, and a HiPoint semiautomatic handgun. There was also a license plate found inside the vehicle that was registered to another vehicle.

Coleman was booked into the Madison County Detention Center. He will have his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court in the following days.