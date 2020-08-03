Suspect charged in two felony shoplifting cases in Vicksburg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and History (MDAH) is accepting applications for preservation projects across the state.

According to MDAH, the 2020 Mississippi Legislature has provided funding for another round of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant (CHPG) Program, which helps preserve, restore, rehabilitate, and interpret historic courthouses and schools. In Certified Local Government communities, grant funds may also be used for projects involving historic buildings other than courthouses or schools.