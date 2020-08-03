Coronavirus Information

Suspect charged in two felony shoplifting cases in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police announced a man was charged with two counts of felony shoplifting on Friday.

Jason Ferguson, 39, has been accused of stealing items from Home Depot on March 13.

His bond has been set at at $25,000 for each count.

