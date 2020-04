JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Hanging Moss Road in February 2020.

24-year-old Diallo Vaughn has been charged with capital murder. He was captured with assistance from U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.

Vaughn is accused of killing 23-year-old Dominik Bracey. His body was found in a wooded area near a gas station.