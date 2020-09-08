Suspect charged with murder in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in Columbia on Monday, September 7.

According to investigators, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man on Expose Road. They found Perry Patton, 48, in the front yard. He died at the scene.

During their investigation, deputies identified Felecia Ladell Blackwell, 47, as a person of interest in the case. Blackwell was arrested and charged with murder.

Investigators said Blackwell is being held at the Marion County Jail until an initial court appearance.

