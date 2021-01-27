Suspect connected to deadly shooting in Jackson arrested in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect responsible for killing a man and injuring a woman in a shooting on State Street and Northside Drive is now in custody.

According to Officer Same Brown, the suspect has been identified as Emmanuel Jaynes. He was arrested in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, February 6.

The shooting took place on Wednesday, January 27. Darrius R. Damarquell was shot while inside a vehicle. He died from his injuries.

The female driver was also shot and taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.