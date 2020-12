JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspect who broke into a local business on Tuesday, December 8.

The break-in happened at Conn’s HomePlus on County Line Road. The suspect damaged a window at the business.

Police haven’t released information about a possible suspect at this time.

JUST IN: @JacksonMSPolice are investigating a burglary at the Conn’s HomePlus off County Line Rd. that occurred sometime early Tuesday morning. #FocusedOnYou pic.twitter.com/7a3vxVp4zJ — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) December 8, 2020

LATEST STORIES: