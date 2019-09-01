Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Florence: BREAKING

FLORENCE, Miss.(WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Rankin County.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey tells 12 News the shooting happened along Highway 49 in Florence Saturday afternoon.

The incident first started when a deputy was called out about an unauthorized used vehicle.

When the deputy arrived at the location, they learned the suspect in the vehicle, a male, had an auto-theft warrant out of Hinds County.

As the deputy tried to speak with him about the warrant, he hopped in the vehicle and sped away, starting a chase.

Bailey says the suspect drove northbound on Hwy 49, then turned around and went southbound.

Deputies attempted to put spikes down on the road, but it didn’t slow him down. This time Bailey says the suspect began traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, endangering the lives of officers and citizens.

The suspect then attempted to turn on Eagle Post Road. and that’s when deputies opened fire at the vehicle.

The suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

No deputies were injured in the chase or shooting, but several vehicles were damaged.

At this time the identity of the suspect has not been released, but MBI says the individual is known to law enforcement.

Stay with 12 News as we follow this developing story.