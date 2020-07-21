Suspect hits couple with gun during home invasion in Florence

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are searching for a home invasion suspect.

Authorities said deputies were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Old Enochs Road in Florence. The caller stated when she went to the garage door, a man in a camouflage jacket was there. He was allegedly wearing a surgical mask. The caller stated the suspect pointed a gun at the woman and forced the caller back inside her house.

Once inside, the caller stated that the suspect hit her with the gun, and she yelled for help. When her husband came to check on her, the suspect hit him with the gun. Shortly after, the suspect fled the house. Witnesses said they saw him on a bicycle.

An investigation has developed a potential suspect and a search of the area is underway.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

