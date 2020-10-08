Suspect identified in high-speed chase in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect captured in a high-speed chase in Brandon has been identified. 18-year old Juvonte Myles was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, possession of marijuana, and several traffic violations.

The chase began in Brandon and ended in a church crash in Jackson on Daniel Lake Boulevard.

Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said Myles saw the patrolman he immediately took off. After he took off, that’s when the officer noticed the car did not have a tag.

Five-thousand dollars in cash was recovered in cash and some drugs.

Chief Thompson said the suspect has no criminal history. “I spoke with him before he went to jail this morning and I said why did you run – I mean it was just a tag. He didn’t have a license or any insurance and I was like with a couple of tickets you could have been on your way.”

