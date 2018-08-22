News

Suspect in Clinton "Crash and Dash" surrenders to police

Posted: Aug 22, 2018 11:31 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2018 11:36 AM CDT

CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) - UPDATE: Another of the five suspects in this week's "Crash and Dash" in Clinton is in the custody of police.

According to Clinton Communications Director Mark Jones, Elvin Horton has surrendered to Clinton Police. Larry Knight is already in custody. 

Three others: A.J. Cox, Jordan Green and Denario Nolan remain at large. All three are considered armed and dangerous.

 

