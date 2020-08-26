Suspect in custody after chase from Madison County to Carroll County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies said a suspect was arrested on Wednesday after a chase.
According to investigators, there was a pursuit of a stolen truck that ended on I-55 in Carroll County, and the suspect was arrested.
No other additional information has been released at this time.
