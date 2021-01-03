Suspect in custody for Jackson’s first homicide of 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man was taken into custody in connection to the city’s first homicide of 2021. According to investigators, Pierre Rouster turned himself in on Saturday, January 2.

Rouster has been accused of stabbing his brother-in-law, Tony Short, multiple times on Friday. The incident happened in the 300 block of Archer Avenue. Police said the deadly stabbing stemmed from an argument about Short’s sister moving out.

The case is still under investigation.

