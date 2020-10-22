Suspect in deadly McDonald’s shooting in Canton identified

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at the McDonald’s in Canton Wednesday night.

According to Canton Mayor William Truly Jr., Deondric Devontae-Remon Green was arrested in connection to the shooting. Green has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators responded to the restaurant Wednesday night. One person was killed during the shooting, and three others were critically injured. Police said the suspect used a high-powered rifle.

Green was later arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, he has been given no bond.

Officials plan to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. about the shooting on Thursday.

