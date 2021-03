JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced the suspect wanted in connection to a July 2020 homicide was arrested in Florida.

Christopher Jenkins, 45, has been charged with murder in the death of James Haley. He was extradited to Mississippi with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Police said Jenkins shot and killed Haley in the 1700 block of Maria Drive last year. Haley’s body was found in the roadway near a parked vehicle.