Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Columbus

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Columbus on Wednesday morning.

In a joint statement, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department confirmed a suspect was shot by law enforcement after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

Deputies and police officers were involved in the chase that ended at Strawberry Street and 22nd Street North. The unidentified white male wrecked the stolen truck and got out of the vehicle.

Sources tell WCBI that the suspect then somehow got inside a law enforcement vehicle, where he was shot and killed. Multiple law enforcement was on the scene at the time of the shooting and multiple shots were fired.

WCBI has learned the chase started on Ridge Road and continued onto Waterworks Road, before ending at 22nd Street North. Sources tell WCBI that at least one officer was injured in a crash during the pursuit, where multiple vehicles were struck.

No law enforcement was injured in the shooting.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant was on his way to the scene on Wednesday morning and could not release the name of the man that was shot.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirms it is investigating the officer-involved shooting but could not release any further details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories