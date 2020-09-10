Suspect leads Pearl police on chase into Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect led Pearl police on a chase into the City of Jackson on Thursday evening.

According Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, police were chasing a suspect driving a stolen car from Pearl.

Authorities searched the area around the Shell gas station on McDowell Road. The suspect is not in custody at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories