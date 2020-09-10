PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect led Pearl police on a chase into the City of Jackson on Thursday evening.
According Public Information Officer Greg Flynn, police were chasing a suspect driving a stolen car from Pearl.
Authorities searched the area around the Shell gas station on McDowell Road. The suspect is not in custody at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Breaking down the November ballot
- ‘Operation Home Alone 2’: Five suspected child predators arrested, including former detective
- Digital First: USM launches contact tracing app
- Suspect wanted after fleeing traffic stop in Clinton
- Suspect leads Pearl police on chase into Jackson