Suspect shot multiple times after break in on Fairmont Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man is shot after reportedly breaking into a home Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue.

Police said a man broke into a home and was shot multiple times. He ran from the scene and was caught a short distance away.

The suspect has not been identified.

His condition is listed as critical but stable.

Charges are pending against the suspect. There is no word if the person living in the home will face any charges.