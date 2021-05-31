Suspect uses excavator to break-in gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The part of a wall to a local gas station came crashing down on Saturday after a man used a excavator to smash into it and steal items.

“He grabbed a cigarette carton, a cigar, all the money from Friday and Saturday. He grabbed a lot of stuff,” said Ala Drabi, owner of QuickZone.

Drabi said when he saw what happened to his store, he was in shock.

“I wasn’t thinking somebody is going to do that because first of all this bulldozer is supposed to be getting caught to turn on and you need to have someone who knows what they’re doing to drive it.”

The actual piece of equipment used was an excavator, and it apparently came from the construction work going on on Medgar Evers.

Drabi said he wants answers and plans to sue the city and the contractor for allowing something like this to happen.

“I’m serious I’m going to sue whoever I can because that bulldozer right here is unsecure.”

Drabi has another problem. He said it took the police long to respond.

“ADT called the police they came after 1 hour to a hour and a half so the guy knows he’s got like 45 or 30 minutes that he can stay here.”

This is the third break-in at the QuickZone in 2021. Drabi said he’s considering taking his business elsewhere.

“If it’s going to stay like this for sure I’m going to shut down the business and I don’t know probably go bankrupt because I cannot stay like this anymore. How am I supposed to survive? I can’t.”

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call Jackson police.