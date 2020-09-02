Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Cook Out in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a suspect who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened a the Cook Out on Highway 80 around 3:00 a.m.

Police said the suspect was wearing dark clothing when he entered the business. He got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

If you know who the suspect is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

