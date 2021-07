SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will begin this morning, lasting into the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the north. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe. There is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat of severe weather for most of Central Mississippi, and a Level 2 "Slight" threat in our Delta counties. Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours that could cause localized flash flooding are the main threats. There is a very low, but not zero threat of tornadoes. There will be a few peeks of sun in between thunderstorms, so the temperature will have the potential to reach the upper 80s, but in and around showers and thunderstorms, temperatures will be kept in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The chance of rain is 90 percent.

MONDAY: As the low pressure system that swings Sunday's cold front into our region gets hung up in the Great Lakes, the cold front will linger, keeping shower and thunderstorm chances on the higher side through Monday afternoon. Severe storms are not expected to be as numerous and widespread as on Sunday, but a few storms could be on the stronger side. Temperatures again will be heavily influenced by the showers and storms…possibly reaching the upper 80s where the sun peeks through, but being kept in the 70s and lower 80s in and around thunderstorms. Starting on Tuesday we return to seasonably hot and humid weather with pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 90s, but it will feel like 100° or more at times. Lows will be in the muggy low to mid 70s. Daily chance of rain will be 30 to 60 percent.